JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main 2021: NIT Nagpur JEE Main cutoff will be separate for the state students who fall under home state quota when compared to other state quota candidates. Home state and other state quota seats are in the ratio of 50: 50.
Many students search for the JEE Main ranks at which admissions close at NIT Nagpur. The rank at which BTech seats can be availed is the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur. JoSAA which is the counselling and admission authority for the NITs considers factors like the seat intake, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam, the number of applicants for a branch as well as candidate’s category etc. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Nagpur varies for category, branch, quota etc.
JEE Main NIT Nagpur Cutoff will also vary each year. Hence candidates applying this year can check for the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff to get an idea of their chances and plan their choice filling accordingly. NIT Nagpur previous years’ JEE Main cutoff has been specified below for reference.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Nagpur
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
5967
4708
Gen Female
8692
7148
EWS Male
1199
803
EWS Female
2016
1083
OBC Male
2124
1500
OBC Female
4026
3159
SC Male
942
811
SC Female
795
1508
ST Male
968
298
ST Female
305
502
ECE
Gen Male
9820
8647
Gen Female
18985
10121
EWS Male
2052
1442
EWS Female
3694
1845
OBC Male
3400
2756
OBC Female
7330
6490
SC Male
1911
1795
SC Female
2372
2485
ST Male
1657
646
ST Female
1749
-
ME
Gen Male
17850
17283
Gen Female
32578
26868
EWS Male
3645
3154
EWS Female
5745
5574
OBC Male
6967
5330
OBC Female
13886
10189
SC Male
3265
3058
SC Female
2893
4641
ST Male
2694
1016
ST Female
6518
1510
EEE
Gen Male
14337
13164
Gen Female
26541
17666
EWS Male
2461
2309
EWS Female
4303
2922
OBC Male
5066
4172
OBC Female
11974
7996
SC Male
3181
2607
SC Female
2922
3198
ST Male
2538
815
ST Female
4135
1011
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
