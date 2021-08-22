JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year

JEE Main 2021: Here's NIT Nagpur's last year's cut off

Many students search for the JEE Main ranks at which admissions close at NIT Nagpur. The rank at which BTech seats can be availed is the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur. JoSAA which is the counselling and admission authority for the NITs considers factors like the seat intake, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam, the number of applicants for a branch as well as candidate’s category etc. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Nagpur varies for category, branch, quota etc.

NIT Nagpur JEE Main cutoff will be separate for the state students who fall under home state quota when compared to other state quota candidates. Home state and other state quota seats are in the ratio of 50: 50.



JEE Main NIT Nagpur Cutoff will also vary each year. Hence candidates applying this year can check for the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff to get an idea of their chances and plan their choice filling accordingly. NIT Nagpur previous years’ JEE Main cutoff has been specified below for reference.



JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Nagpur

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 5967 4708 Gen Female 8692 7148 EWS Male 1199 803 EWS Female 2016 1083 OBC Male 2124 1500 OBC Female 4026 3159 SC Male 942 811 SC Female 795 1508 ST Male 968 298 ST Female 305 502 ECE Gen Male 9820 8647 Gen Female 18985 10121 EWS Male 2052 1442 EWS Female 3694 1845 OBC Male 3400 2756 OBC Female 7330 6490 SC Male 1911 1795 SC Female 2372 2485 ST Male 1657 646 ST Female 1749 - ME Gen Male 17850 17283 Gen Female 32578 26868 EWS Male 3645 3154 EWS Female 5745 5574 OBC Male 6967 5330 OBC Female 13886 10189 SC Male 3265 3058 SC Female 2893 4641 ST Male 2694 1016 ST Female 6518 1510 EEE Gen Male 14337 13164 Gen Female 26541 17666 EWS Male 2461 2309 EWS Female 4303 2922 OBC Male 5066 4172 OBC Female 11974 7996 SC Male 3181 2607 SC Female 2922 3198 ST Male 2538 815 ST Female 4135 1011





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The counselling for admissions on the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).