  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year

JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year

JEE Main 2021: NIT Nagpur JEE Main cutoff will be separate for the state students who fall under home state quota when compared to other state quota candidates. Home state and other state quota seats are in the ratio of 50: 50.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 9:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Image Correction Link Now Activated, Admit Card Soon
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Last Week Preparation Tips For BTech, BArch Paper
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Last Session Expected Today
NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Soon, Know How To Download
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Likely Soon For Session 4; Where, How To Download
JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main 2021: Here's NIT Nagpur's last year's cut off
New Delhi:

Many students search for the JEE Main ranks at which admissions close at NIT Nagpur. The rank at which BTech seats can be availed is the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur. JoSAA which is the counselling and admission authority for the NITs considers factors like the seat intake, difficulty levels of JEE Main exam, the number of applicants for a branch as well as candidate’s category etc. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Nagpur varies for category, branch, quota etc.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

NIT Nagpur JEE Main cutoff will be separate for the state students who fall under home state quota when compared to other state quota candidates. Home state and other state quota seats are in the ratio of 50: 50.

JEE Main NIT Nagpur Cutoff will also vary each year. Hence candidates applying this year can check for the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff to get an idea of their chances and plan their choice filling accordingly. NIT Nagpur previous years’ JEE Main cutoff has been specified below for reference.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Nagpur

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

5967

4708

Gen Female

8692

7148

EWS Male

1199

803

EWS Female

2016

1083

OBC Male

2124

1500

OBC Female

4026

3159

SC Male

942

811

SC Female

795

1508

ST Male

968

298

ST Female

305

502

ECE

Gen Male

9820

8647

Gen Female

18985

10121

EWS Male

2052

1442

EWS Female

3694

1845

OBC Male

3400

2756

OBC Female

7330

6490

SC Male

1911

1795

SC Female

2372

2485

ST Male

1657

646

ST Female

1749

-

ME

Gen Male

17850

17283

Gen Female

32578

26868

EWS Male

3645

3154

EWS Female

5745

5574

OBC Male

6967

5330

OBC Female

13886

10189

SC Male

3265

3058

SC Female

2893

4641

ST Male

2694

1016

ST Female

6518

1510

EEE

Gen Male

14337

13164

Gen Female

26541

17666

EWS Male

2461

2309

EWS Female

4303

2922

OBC Male

5066

4172

OBC Female

11974

7996

SC Male

3181

2607

SC Female

2922

3198

ST Male

2538

815

ST Female

4135

1011


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The counselling for admissions on the basis of JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Cut off JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
West Bengal Higher Secondary Council To Follow Government Advice On Introducing Semesters
West Bengal Higher Secondary Council To Follow Government Advice On Introducing Semesters
Maharashtra Teacher Awarded For Introducing “Jungle Batches”, Taking Education To Remotest Hamlets
Maharashtra Teacher Awarded For Introducing “Jungle Batches”, Taking Education To Remotest Hamlets
IIT JAM 2022: Application To Start On August 30; Exam On February
IIT JAM 2022: Application To Start On August 30; Exam On February
IIT Delhi Enactus Team Wins National Competition; Now To Represent India At World Cup
IIT Delhi Enactus Team Wins National Competition; Now To Represent India At World Cup
.......................... Advertisement ..........................