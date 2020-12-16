JEE Main 2020 candidates can choose four cities for examination centre

While applying for the JEE Main 2021, the candidates will have to choose four cities from where they are willing to appear for the examination. On the basis of availability, candidates will be assigned the examination centre in one of the chosen cities. They must choose their most preferred city as Option 1 followed by less preferred choices. In case the candidates are opting for multiple examination sessions, they will be allowed to change their choice of cities in the correction window to open after the end of first session on February 26.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the administration will try to assign the most preferred city to each candidate but due to logistical reasons, some candidates might get a different city.

The Education Minister earlier conducted a live session on Twitter where he mentioned that the first round of JEE 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26 in multiple shifts while the subsequent rounds will be held in March, April and May.

While applying for JEE(mains), candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. The efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of choice opted by them in their online Application Form. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Candidates who apply for more than one Session of the JEE Mains exam can change their choice of cities in the correction window, which will be opened in due course under intimation to them through a public notice for each session. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

"The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," Mr Pokhriyal said.

He also shared the new pattern and marking scheme for the engineering entrance examination as per which students will get multiple optional questions in the paper which will not be subjected to negative marking. This was done to allow students from different boards to appear for the exam.