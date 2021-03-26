JEE Main 2021: Candidates Can Claim Refund Of Duplicate Fee After May Session, Says NTA

JEE Main 2021: Candidates can claim refund of duplicate fee after May

The National Testing Agency will be refunding any extra or duplicate JEE Main application fee submitted by the candidates after the end of form correction period of last, that is May session. The officials will be gathering the data of all the candidates who have submitted double fees for any session through the online banking system.

NTA had allowed the candidates of March sessions to apply for the fee correction from March 2 to 6. The JEE Main application fee was Rs 650 for male candidates and Rs 325 for the female candidates.

The JEE Main candidates could apply for one or all sessions (February, March, April and May) together or separately. The application period for February Session was from 16 December 2020 to 23 January 2021 and fee payment for this session was upto 24 January. The JEE Main correction window was opened from 27 to 30 January.

This year, NTA is holding the national-level entrance examination in four sessions. The JEE Main scores will be used for admissions to undergraduate programs in IIT, NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments and other institutions.

In case any candidate has a major concern about refund of duplicate fee, they can contact the helpdesk at jeemain@nta.ac.in or 011-40759000.

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main have started for the BTech and BE candidates. They can register at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.