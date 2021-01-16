JEE Main 2021: Candidates Can Attempt Mock Tests At Online Practice Centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released mock tests for the upcoming Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE Main 2021) exams on its official website nta.ac.in. It has released separate mock tests for Paper-1, Paper-2 and Paper-3. Paper-1 will be attempted by the engineering candidates, Paper- 2 will be for architecture candidates and Paper-3 will be for planning candidates. The students are also allowed to book the mock test slot at NTA test practice centre by logging in using the credentials provided.

JEE Main 2021 applicants can also attempt the old mock tests available on the NTA website. NTA has uploaded the previous JEE Main question papers which can be accessed online at nta.ac.in/quiz JEE Main 2021 will be held in four phases with the first one from February 23 to 26. The JEE Main 2021 mock tests are based upon the new question paper format and marking scheme. NTA has extended the last date for JEE Main 2021 february exam registration till January 31.

Steps to access JEE Main mock test at practice centres

Visit the NTA website nta.acin, hover over ‘student’ tab and under the test practice column, and select registration for mock test @tpc

Sign up for the test practice centres be entering name, email address, phone number and create a new password

Then login again the test practice centre portal using email id or number and password

Various available slot will be displayed on the website, candidates can select the desired slot

Enter the pin code of JEE mock test exam centre from where the test will be attempted

Click on booking

JEE Main mock test pattern

The questions will be marked with different colours -- red for unanswered questions, grey for those questions which have not been visited by the candidate, green for answered questions, purple with a green circle for answers marked for review and purple for unanswered questions marked for review.

NTA forms JEE Main ‘test practice centres’ (TPC) to help the candidates take a mock test in a simulated environment with other candidates in an examination hall. This helps the students to get a proper idea about the exam pattern and can overcome any sort of nervousness for the final day. They will also learn time management skills and understand which portion of the exam syllabus they need to study again. They will also become aware of how to attempt the computer-based test (CBT).

The JEE Main mock test results are provided in the registered email id of the candidates.

JEE Main old mock tests

Apart from the current JEE Main mock tests at designated practice centres, the candidates can also attempt the previous papers by visiting nta.ac.in/quiz , selecting the desired paper from the drop down menu, the mock test login window will appear, click on login without entering any details and the mock test will begin with a timer displayed on the screen.

The students will get instant results on the login window as soon as the JEE Main mock test is completed. If the candidates are unable to complete the mock test in the given time, the window will get closed and the un attempted questions will be marked nil.

JEE Main Syllabus

As per new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 will have a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates will be required to attempt only 75 questions. Each subject will have 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 10 numerical questions. Five out of 10 numerical questions will be optional and those numerical questions will not have negative marking. JEE Main 2021 for Paper 1 (B.Tech) will be held for a total of 300 marks, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) will be held separately for 400 marks each.