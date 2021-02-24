JEE Main 2021: Candidates Asked To Drop Admit Cards, Sheets Before Leaving Exam Hall

The National Testing Agency has asked the JEE candidates to leave their admit cards and rough sheets in the dropbox before leaving the examination hall to avoid the spread of infection. In case candidates fail to do so, they can face strict action including disqualification from the examination.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is being held today for the BTech candidates in 331 cities. The first shift is over, and the next will begin at 3 pm.

Apart from the regular exam-day guidelines, NTA has issued the COVID-19 guidelines as well for the candidates. Candidates will have to carry a self-declaration form (undertaking) which would state if the candidate has any flu-like symptoms. They will have to fill up that form in advance and sign in it in the presence of the invigilator.

Candidates have been advised to maintain social distancing inside the examination hall. They will also be provided with a 3-ply face mask at the examination centre.

They will have to carry a hand sanitiser along with them and wash their hands before entering the examination hall. Hand sanitisers will be made available at the entrance of each examination hall.

Further, the entry to the examination hall will be in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.