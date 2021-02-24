JEE Main 2021 BTech Paper: First Shift Over, Next To Begin At 3 PM

The first shift of JEE Main BTech paper concludes. The first shift of JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 held between 9 am and 12 noon, was conducted following several COVID-19 measures. The next shift of JEE Main Paper 2 will start from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) started conducting JEE Main from yesterday, February 23 with the BArch and BPlanning paper. JEE Main BTech paper held for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till February 26, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Exam (Shift 1) Over, Question Papers, Pattern, Analysis

The JEE Main BTech paper is for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the JEE Main BTech paper, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Main BTech Paper Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main exam will have three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking.

The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the ongoing COVID-19 including carrying a self-declaration undertaking along with the JEE Main admit card and taking sanitisers and covering the faces with masks to ensure everyone at the exam centre is safe and do not contact coronavirus.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Day Guidelines