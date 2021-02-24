JEE Main 2021: BTech Exam Today

The JEE Main BTech paper will be held today in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. As many as 6,52,627 students had registered for JEE Main BTech paper this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper yesterday, February 23. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till February 26.

The JEE Main BE and Btech paper is held for the students seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2021, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Main BTech Paper: Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 for the Btech paper will be held for multiple choice questions and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section of JEE Main will have equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions. The total marks for JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 will be 300.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. To cater to the reduction in exam syllabus by various state boards including CBSE, NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.

JEE Main BTech Paper: Exam Day Guidelines