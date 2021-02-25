JEE Main 2021 BTech Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper ‘Moderate To Easy’ On Day 3

JEE Main 2021 for engineering aspirants commenced from February 24 and will continue till tomorrow, February 26. The students who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 today in the first shift found the paper ‘moderate’. In terms of the order of difficulty, Mathematics was moderate while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. The questions asked in the examination covered almost all chapters of Classes 11 and 12.

“Balanced paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held on February 24, 2021,” according to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE expert.

Mathematics was moderate. The questions were asked from chapters majorly from Co-ordinate Geometry and Algebra. Few numerical based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Complex numbers in Algebra.

Physics was easy to moderate. The questions asked from Gravitation, Current Electricity and AC Circuits. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry was easy. The questions covered chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry in Physical Chemistry. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic Chemistry had most questions from NCERT.

The first shift of JEE Main Paper 1 began at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will conclude at 6 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the first session of JEE Main 2021 exams in two shifts at 852 examination centres across the country. This year, more than 6.5 lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination.

The JEE Main exam papers have been set in 13 different languages including - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.