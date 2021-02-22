Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Rules, Admit Card Details

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) will be held from tomorrow, February 23. JEE Main is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. JEE Main is held for multiple choice questions in online mode at designated exam centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers JEE Main.

NTA has already released the JEE Main admit cards for the students taking the entrance exam. The JEE Main 2021 hall ticket can be accessed by the students on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main admit card 2021, students have to login at the website with their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main admit card also contains a Self Declaration cum Undertaking regarding COVID-19. Students have to paste their photograph, put their left-hand thumb impression and have it signed by their parents before reaching the JEE Main exam centres.

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Paper Tomorrow

The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper will be conducted tomorrow, February 23 in two slots. The first slot from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper.

The JEE Main BArch Paper held for a total of 400 marks will have Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing section and JEE Main BPlanning paper has Mathematics, Aptitude and Planning-based questions for a total of 400 marks.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Day Guidelines