JEE Main 2021 To Begin With BArch, BPlanning Paper Today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021), scheduled to be conducted in four sessions this year, will commence today with architecture and planning (BArch and BPlanning) papers. JEE Main will be held in two slots in 331 exam cities across the nation with COVID-19 precautions. The examination will conclude on February 26 and the result is expected to be declared by March 7, 2021.

Assuring the safety of the aspirants and the invigilators on the day of JEE Main 2021 exam, the administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The admit cards of the JEE Main 2021 February session have already been issued by NTA on its official website. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can do so by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and entering their login details.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without JEE Main admit card and duly filled self-declaration form.

The BArch and BPlanning papers will be held for a total of 400 marks each. As many as 20 questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and five questions will be numerical type. There is no negative marking scheme for numerical questions.

Paper 2A and 2B comprise three sections. Part 1 and Part 2--Mathematics and Aptitude Test--are the same for both papers. Part 3 of Paper 2A consists of the Drawing test, while the same for Paper 2B consists of planning-related topics.

For Paper 2A, Part 1 and Part 2 will be held in computer-based mode, while Part 3 is to be conducted in offline mode. All the parts of Paper 2B will be held in CBT mode only.

JEE Main 2021: SOPs To Be Followed:

The National Testing Agency (NBTA) will implement social distancing measures in the current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the candidates.

The following SOPs will be strictly followed:

Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the JEE Main examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times.

The candidates will be required to wear the fresh 3-ply mask provided by the agency at the examination hall.

All seats will be thoroughly sanitised before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift ends. The work stations and keyboards will also be disinfected.

A gap between two seats will be maintained.

The admit cards will be scanned with barcode readers.

Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators.

All the candidates will be asked to enter the exam centres with masks and sanitisers.

Instructions For Candidates: