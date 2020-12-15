JEE Main To Be Held Four Times In 2021, Registration Begins

JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions. The registration for the same begins today, December 15 and the late day to register for JEE main is January 15, 2021. In the next academic year, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple sessions- February, March, April and May 2021. All the candidates willing to register can apply for JEE Main 2021 through NTA website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2021 will take place from February 22 to 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today. The exam will be held in 13 languages. The option of language for question paper should be exercised by the candidates while filling up the JEE Main application form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"The JEE (Main) 2021 will be held in February 2021 followed by next three Sessions in March, April, and May 2021. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main)2021 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs," NTA said.

The NTA has decided to provide choice in one section to rationalize the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction of the syllabus. However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics – 25, Chemistry – 25 and Mathematics – 25), wherever applicable.

"In light of rationalization of the syllabus by various Boards, the NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper," it said.

The decision has been taken to cater to the students’ need as this will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year.

According to the official notification, in the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time.

Additionally, this will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year. “If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year,” the notice read.





JEE Main 2021 Eligibility

For appearing in the JEE Main 2021, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or will be appearing in 2021 will be eligible for JEE Main 2021.

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central or State Board, such as Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi.

However, students who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2018 or before as well as those who will appear in such examination in 2022 or later are not eligible to appear in JEE (Main) 2021.