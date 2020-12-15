JEE Main 2021 To Be Held In 13 Languages; Application Begins Today At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) question papers will be available in 13 languages. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.

The newly introduced languages include Assamese for examination centres of Assam; Bengali for West Bengal, Tripura and Andaman and Nicobar Island; and Gujarati for Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The option of language for question paper, the JEE Main 2021 notification says, should be exercised while filling up the JEE Main application form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage. “Please note that for the correctness of the questions in all the question papers, the English version will be taken as final,” a statement read.

The JEE Main 2021 registration has begun today, December 15. The administering body of JEE Main 2021, National Testing Agency (NTA), will continue the JEE Main registration till January 15, 2021. The JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in multiple sessions from 2021 -- February, March, April and May. All the candidates willing to register can apply for JEE Main 2021 through NTA website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.