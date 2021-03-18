JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning Result Declared; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main BArch, BPlanning result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result for the BArch and BPlanning has been released. Candidates can check the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials. To access the JEE Main Paper 2 results for the architecture and planning courses, students have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth on the login window.

JEE Main Paper 2 held as an eligibility test to shortlist candidates Barch and BPlanning programmes was conducted on February 23, 2021. Students who have appeared for JEE Main Barch and BPlanning paper can download the score card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer keys of the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper. Students who have appeared for the test on February 23 can check their answers with the final JEE Main BArch and BPlanning answer key.

How To Download JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card

As many as 63,065 candidates have appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2A, or BArch, and JEE Main Paper 2B, or BPlanning, paper. 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning paper. This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions. However, for BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main will be held twice, in February and May 2021. According to NTA dates, the application window for the May session will open from May 3 and will continue till May 12.