JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning Paper Over: What's Next?

A total of 63,065 candidates applying for architecture courses were the first to come out of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) examination hall, as the four-day entrance exam began today, February 23, 2021.

The first day of the examination for BArch and BPlanning papers was scheduled in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students have appeared for the BArch and BPlanning paper in a computer-based test (CBT) mode at 437 exam centres across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, is responsible for conducting the examination.

JEE Main Live Updates

As many as 31,965 females and 31,100 male candidates have registered to appear in BArch and BPlanning on February 23.

60,443 architecture and planning programme aspirants have opted to write JEE Main in English, 993 wrote in Hindi, and 1629 candidates chose to write the paper in other languages (Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Also Read || JEE Main 2021: Over 6.6 Lakh Students To Appear In February Session

The NTA said arrangements had been made to disinfect seating areas of students, provide fresh masks and sanitiser, check body temperatures with thermal guns, and avoid overcrowding.

BArch paper has three parts in the question paper. Part I (Mathematics), and Part II (Aptitude Test) are computer-based, and Part III (Drawing Test) is pen-paper based.

BPlanning paper is of 400 marks with a total of 100 questions. Candidates who wish to sit for both the exams, BArch and BPlanning, will have to appear for an exam of 3 hours 30 minutes. According to data shared by NTA, a total of 22,748 candidates are appearing for BArch and BPlanning both.

For BPlanning, the first two parts of the question paper is the same as that of BArch. Part III of the question paper has planning based questions.

JEE Main 2021: Students Coming Out From Exam Centres (Source: Careers360)

JEE Main is for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering and architecture at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and a number of Central and State engineering colleges. It’s also the first step to enter into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with the top-ranked candidates of JEE Main allowed to appear in JEE Advanced.