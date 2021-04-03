JEE Main 2021 April Registration Ends Tomorrow
JEE Main 2021: Registration for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 April session will end tomorrow, April 4. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) application window for the April 2021 exam will close tomorrow, on April 4. Candidates can register online at the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window for the JEE Main April session opened on March 25 for the Btech and BE aspirants. Candidates also have the provision to apply for more than one session (April and May) and withdraw from the April and May session of JEE Main through this application window.
NTA has advised the students to be extra careful while filling the JEE Main application form as there will be no correction window available after April 4. “Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 4 April 2021 (11:50 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful,” it said.
Steps To Apply For JEE Main
Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and register
Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature
Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2021 application fees
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.
JEE Main April exam will be held between April 27 and April 30. The engineering entrance exams will be conducted in two shifts -- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.