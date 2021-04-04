JEE Main 2021 (April) Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 (April) registration will end today at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational photo)

Registration for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 scheduled from April 27 to 29, will end today, April 4. The application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in. In April, the entrance exam will be held only for BE and BTech applicants. For Architecture and Planning (BArch and BPlanning) candidates, the exam will be held again in the May attempt.

JEE Main April registration window opened on March 25. Candidates have the provision to apply for more than one session (April and May) and withdraw from the April and May attempts during this application window.

“A candidate has the option to apply for one session or more than one session (April /May 2021) together and pays the exam fee accordingly...if a candidate wishes to apply only for one session, he/she has to pay the examination fee only for that session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for the remaining May Session,” the NTA said.

There will be no application form correction facility for the April session and the NTA has asked students to fill in their details carefully.

“Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 4 April 2021 (11:50 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful,” the NTA said.

Candidates who have applied for April or May sessions earlier can modify their particulars – session, category, subject, etc. – during this window.

Steps To Apply For JEE Main 2021 April

Step 1: Go to the NTA official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details and register.

Step 4: Fill the application form, upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

JEE Main is the admission test for Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) and the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is held for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) admission.