JEE Main 2021 Application Window Reopens For Third Session

Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main 2021 application window reopens

JEE Main 2021: Registration window for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has been reopened. Students can login to jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill their application forms. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday announced revised dates for the pending sessions of the Engineering entrance exam, and said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give another chance to apply for the exam, who were unable to do it earlier due to Covid related restrictions.

The third session of JEE Main 2021 will be held from July 20 to 25 and the application window will be available from July 6 to 8, the minister said Tuesday evening.

For the fourth and final session, scheduled for July 27 to August 2, the registration window will be reopened from July 9 to 12. the minister added.

In the third session, the exam will be held for paper 2 (BE/BTech) only. Those who want to appear for paper 1 (BArch and BPlanning) will have to wait for the fourth session.

Mr Pokhriyal further informed that the number of exam centres have been doubled for the remaining sessions and students can apply for exam centre change.

JEE Main 2021 admit cards for the third and fourth sessions are expected after the application window.

NTA said those who have already applied for the exam can modify particulars in their forms during the application window. Due to limited time, no separate window for application form correction will be provided, it said.

Result dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be announced later.