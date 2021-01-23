JEE Main 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Begins January 27

JEE Main correction forms 2021 will be made available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on January 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination 2021 correction form next week while the JEE application window will be closed today. The JEE Main Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 candidates can submit the JEE Main correction form in case there is any discrepancy or error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

The ‘Apply for JEE (Main) 2021’ tab on the NTA website will be replaced by the JEE (Main) correction window.

Read More|| JEE Main Registration 2021 Ends Today

Steps to correct JEE Main form 2021 application form

Open JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in using your registration number and password.

After login, “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link” and proceed to make corrections.

Read instructions and click ‘Proceed’ for JEE Main form correction

JEE Main candidates will see their application form details. They can use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required.

After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on submit

Steps for JEE Main photo correction

Visit the JEE Main official website

Select the link labelled as “Remove Image Discrepancy”.

Enter the application form number and password to log in

Upload the corrected photo as per the NTA guidelines and click on “submit”

The JEE Main candidates must know that any wrong information filled in the application form might lead to cancellation of JEE Main registration. The JEE Main correction window will be opened only once before each attempt in February, March, April and May. The JEE Main candidate will not be allowed to change all the information in the application form.

Certain JEE Main corrections may also require payment of fees such as uploading of category certificates by the reserved candidates.