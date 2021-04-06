JEE Main 2021: Application Correction Window Extended Till April 7

NTA has extended JEE Main 2021 application correction window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to make changes in the application form of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 till April 7. Also, the last date of fee payment is April 7 (11:50 pm). Candidates, who are going to appear for the engineering entrance test, are advised to visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in and make the necessary changes in their application forms.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

“On receiving requests from numerous candidates, the NTA is extending the dates to update the particulars (session, category, subject, fees, etc.) for the remaining JEE Main 2021 sessions,” reads the NTA notification.

JEE Main 2021 Application Form: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021

Step 3: Login with the JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: Edit the JEE Main 2021 application form and submit

Registration for the third session of JEE Main 2021 scheduled from April 27 to 29 concluded on April 4. The JEE Main april 2021 admit card will be released once the application process is completed.

JEE Main 2021 May exam dates are 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

JEE Main is the admission test for Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) and the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is held for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) admission.