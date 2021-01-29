NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Correction Window Tomorrow

The JEE Main 2021 application correction window will close tomorrow, on January 30. Candidates already registered for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) can change their particulars in the respective JEE application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has opened the online JEE Main application correction window on January 27. The additional JEE main application fee, if applicable, can be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM Wallet, an NTA statement said.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete,” the statement added.

It further added: “Since, it is a one time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to them.”

JEE Main 2021 Application Form Correction Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on designated link “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021

Step 3: Sign in with the JEE Main application number, JEE Main password

Step 4: Edit the JEE Main 2021 application form and submit

Forgot JEE Main 2021 Application Number? Steps Here

NTA has also provided the candidates with an option to access the forgotten JEE Main application 2021 number. To get the JEE Main 2021 application number, candidates have to insert their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth on the ‘Forgot Application No’ window.

Students can also retrieve the JEE Main passwords in case they have forgotten. To access the JEE Main passwords, NTA has provided several options to reset the password. Students have to enter their application numbers and dates of birth to retrieve their JEE Main forgotten passwords.