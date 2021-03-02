JEE Main 2021: Answer Key Released For February Session, Application Reopens For March

  • Home
JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: The NTA has released the answer keys for the February session of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answers on March 2 and 3. Registration for the March session has also begun.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 1:29 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the February session of Joint Entrance Examination for engineering admissions, JEE Main 2021, on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 candidates can log in to the examination portal using their application numbers and dates of birth or passwords to access the answer keys. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on March 2 and 3. The JEE Main 2021 February session was conducted from February 22 to 26. Over 6.6 lakh had registered for the BTech papers of whom 95% attended, said the NTA.

Direct link to JEE Main login window

The NTA has also released the JEE Main March forms on its website. The candidates can do a fresh registration for the second JEE Main attempt or the already registered candidates can apply for the March session. The JEE Main second session will be held from March 15 to 18.

Steps to access JEE Main answer key


Step 1 Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the link to JEE Mains 2021 answer key

Step 3 Candidates will find day-wise NTA JEE answer key links here

Step 4 Download the same based on the session appeared for

Step 5 Candidates may compare their responses and raise challenges if required.

JEE Main answer key challenge window

Objections against the answer key of JEE Main 2021 are allowed from March 2 to 3, 2021 upto 5 pm. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 to challenge the JEE Mains answer key.

Steps to challenge JEE Main answer key

Step 1 Visit the NTA JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the link to ‘Objections against JEE answer key’

Step 3 Candidates may select the code of questions and answer

Step 4 They will also have to upload the relevant documents in support of their contention

