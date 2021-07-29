JEE Main 2021 Answer Key For Session 3 Out, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 3 answer key released (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 answer key for the third session. Students can download it from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The third session of the engineering entrance exam was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 and students who had appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer keys. They can login with either application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Direct Link

Students can use the answer keys to calculate their probable scores. The NTA will also provide an option to challenge it, if students think there is an error in the provisional answer keys.

The NTA will release the final version of the answer key before the results.

Steps To Download JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

Visit the JEE Main 2021 result website. Click on the answer key download link. Login using your application number and date of birth, or password. Download the answer key.

Meanwhile, the NTA has announced JEE Main re-exam dates for flood-hit students of Maharashtra.

JEE Main Session 3 for those students will be conducted on August 3 and August 4.

“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” the official notification said.