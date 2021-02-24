JEE Main 2021 Analysis (Shift 2): Students Find BTech Paper Easy, Balanced

JEE Main Paper 2021 BTech Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper Easy, Balanced

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) was held from 3 pm to 6 pm today for admissions into BTech and BE courses offered by the participating institutions. JEE Main candidates who appeared for the JEE Main exam in the second shift today found the paper easy and balanced. The Maths section was found to be easier than Physics and Chemistry. The paper was majorly based on the NCERT syllabus.

Live Updates

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said that the questions were asked from almost all the topics in each subject.

The Physics section had a total of 30 questions out of which 20 were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and 10 were numerical-based questions. The paper had two questions from semiconductor, one question from percentage error, and one question from AC circuit.

The Chemistry section had a total of 30 questions out of which 10 were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and 10 were numerical-based questions. Majority of questions in the Chemistry were asked from s-block and inorganic topics. Three questions were based on the solutions and organic names.

The Maths section had a total of 30 questions out of which 10 were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and 10 were numerical-based questions. The Maths paper was not lengthy and the students were able to attempt it within the given time. Most of the questions were asked from coordinate geometry section while few questions were based on calculus. The only one question was asked from matrices and two questions were asked from determinant vectors and 3D.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes said that usual questions were asked in the Chemistry section. Each section 30 questions with choice of 5 questions in integer type.