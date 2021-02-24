JEE Main 2021 Analysis: BTech First Shift Over, Students Find Paper 'Moderate To Difficult'

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) paper 1 commenced today. The JEE Main paper 1 (BE/ BTech) held between 9 am and 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The examination in the morning shift, as per students at an exam centre in Delhi, was moderate to difficult.

JEE Main 2021 Analysis

According to a student in Delhi, most questions in Physics came from Class 11’s Kinematics, while the Chemistry section had questions from Methodology, Electrochemistry, and were numerical based. The student saying his paper was “good” to Careers360 also added that numerical questions in Physics and Chemistry were easy. However, questions on integration, complex numbers in the Mathematics section were difficult.

While another student said: “Questions in Physics were moderate and basic questions were asked in the JEE Main Btech Paper 1.”

The questions in Chemistry, as per a student at an exam centre in Delhi said, were easy.

When asked about any technical or machinery problems, the students told Careers360 that they did not face any technical glitches during JEE Main paper 1. The guidelines and COVID-19 SOPs as issued by NTA were followed.

As many as 6.5 lakh candidates have registered for BE/ BTech exams for the February 2021 session.

JEE Main 2021 Paper Pattern

JEE Main BTech paper (Paper 1) has three sections – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section carries equal weightage with 20 multiple choice questions and five numerical questions for a total of 300 marks. The numerical questions of JEE Main Paper 1 do not carry any negative marking. To compensate for the reduction in syllabus in several boards including CBSE, this year, NTA has provided options in the JEE Main question paper. The Section B of BTech paper has 10 MCQs and candidates will be required to answer only five.