JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards For February Session To Be Released Soon

The admit cards of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for the February session is expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA)- conducting body of national-level Engineering entrance exam, will release the JEE Main hall tickets on its official website. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, NTA is scheduled to release the hall ticket for JEE Main 2021 February session in the second week of February.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘JEE Main admit card 2021’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space (application number and password/ date of birth)

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions will take place from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28.

The multiple sessions of JEE Main will benefit the candidates as it will give them multiple opportunities to improve their score. The student’s best of the JEE Main scores will be considered for preparation of the merit list.

All the candidates who seek admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments need to sit in the JEE Main exam and pass the test. This year, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also admit students based on their JEE results.