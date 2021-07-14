Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 phase 3 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main 2021: Admit cards for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, scheduled for July, have been released. Students can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their JEE Main hall tickets. There are three links on the official website to download the admit card and students can click any one link, login with application number and date of birth, and download the admit card. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also extended the application deadline for the fourth session of the Engineering entrance test up to July 14.

JEE Main 2021 session 3 will be conducted between July 20 and 25 and the fourth session is scheduled for July 27 to August 2. In the third session, only Engineering aspirants will take the exam but in session 4, Planning and Architecture candidates will also appear.

JEE Main phase 3 admit card 2021: Download link

The third and fourth sessions of JEE Main was scheduled for April and May but the NTA had to postpone the sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh dates for the two sessions were announced earlier this month. The NTA has also increased the number of exam cities for the remaining two sessions.

The admit card will contain students’ personal details and exam centre details among other information.

Students need to carefully read all instructions and COVID-19 guidelines mentioned in it and follow those on the exam day.

There will also be a self-declaration form on the admit card, where students will need to record their recent health and travel history.