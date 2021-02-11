JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For February Session

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card has been released for February session by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official site. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their JEE admit cards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in through their application number and password or date of birth. The candidates may note that no admit card will be sent by post.

"The candidates can download their admit cards from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to download their admit card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), February 2021 (using their application number and date of birth) along with the undertaking of JEE Main February 2021 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin," NTA notification said. NTA has activated three links to download the JEE Main admit card 2021. In case, one link is not working due to heavy server, candidates can download their hall ticket from the other two alternative links provided on the official site. Direct Link

The JEE Main 2021 exam is being conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, the NTA has issued a list of instructions and COVID-19 guidelines for all the candidates along with the admit card. Candidates must read the instructions on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

The JEE Main admit card contains important details such as the exact address of the allotted exam centre as well as the date and time of the examination. In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must reach out to the NTA at 01206895200. oCandidates can also send an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘JEE Main admit card 2021’.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space (application number and password/ date of birth).

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

Students must ensure that their personal information mentioned on the admit card including name, father’s/ guardian’s name is correct. The information must tally the government ID card (Aadhar, Voter ID) that would be presented.

On the day of the examination, candidates will have to carry one passport size photograph, a valid authorised government photo ID proof, PwD certificate, self-declaration form, ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle along with the admit card.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May, starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions will take place from March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering courses (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions need to appear in the JEE Main exam and pass the entrance test.