Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main March Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main March Admit Card: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card for the March session exam has been released. Candidates can visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), jeemain.nta.nic.in, login with their credentials, and download the admit cards. The exam is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 and will be held in multiple shifts. . NTA has devised three separate links to download the JEE Main admit card 2021. In case one link is down due to heavy server, with three direct links active at the same time, candidates can download their hall ticket from the other two alternative links.

Students need to take the admit card in a printed format along with a passport size photograph, a valid photo ID proof, self-declaration form, PwD certificate (if needed), along with hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle to the examination centre.

Here is direct link to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card (March)

NTA had previously announced three new exam centres for the upcoming sessions, which include one in Kargil, India, and two overseas centres in Malaysia and Nigeria.

JEE Mains March admit card download window (Photo: jeemain.nta.nic.in)





How to download JEE Main March admit card

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login details. Submit to download the admit card.

NTA recently announced JEE Main February results. According to official data, over 6 lakh students took the entrance test in the first session.

Six students secured a perfect hundred percentile in the February attempt of BTech paper. JEE Main February result for BArch, BPlanning (paper 1) is awaited.

In the March and April attempts, JEE Main will not be held for Architecture and Planning aspirants (paper 1). The first paper will be held again in the May attempt.

JEE Main will be held four times this year. Candidates can appear for all the four sessions of the exam. The best score obtained by the candidate in these exams will be considered for the final merit.