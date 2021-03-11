Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 (March) Admit Card Expected Soon, Exam From March 15

Admit cards of JEE Main 2021 March exams will be released soon. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the engineering entrance exam in four sessions this year and the March exams will be held from March 15 to 18 in different shifts. During the March and April session, only BE/BTech paper will be held. BPlanning and BArch paper will be conducted again in the May session.

To download JEE Main admit card, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The admit card, among other information, will contain exam day guidelines that candidates must follow.

Candidates will have to bring their photographs, a photo ID card along with their admit cards to the exam venue. They will also have to fill the self-declaration form on the admit card.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card (March)

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details. Submit to download admit cards.

Recently, NTA announced JEE Main February result for the engineering paper. Six candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile. Results for the BArch paper are awaited.

Based on the results of JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the entrance exam to get admission to the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).