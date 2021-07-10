JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Third Session Expected Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 admit cards soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 soon on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is slated to be held from July 20 to 25, as per the revised schedule. The Agency reopened the application window between July 6 and 8 to give students another chance to appear in the exam. As the application process is now over, and there are only ten days left for the exam, the admit cards can be issued anytime soon.

Recommended: Download Free JEE Main Question Papers. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 live updates

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main admit card contains a candidate’s personal details, information about the exam venue and instructions for the exam day. It also contains a self declaration form where students are required to provide information about their health and recent travel history.

Meanwhile, the registration window for the fourth session of JEE Main, scheduled for July 27-August 2, is going on.

During the application window, students will also be allowed to change their exam cities, according to official information. The NTA has increased the number of exam centres for the third and fourth sessions.

After the announcement of fresh dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main, some students have complained that there should be a wider gap between the exam dates, giving them enough time to prepare for both the sessions. Some students have also complained that the dates are clashing with other exams.

While JEE Main 2021 dates have been announced, there is no clarity on when NEET 2021, the medical entrance exam, will be conducted.

“The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG)–2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The public at large is advised to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation,” the NTA said earlier this week.