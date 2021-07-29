JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released

NTA has released the JEE Main Session 3 re-exam admit card 2021 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 2:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 3 re-exam admit card on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The re-examination is being conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra for the JEE (Main) 2021 Session–3 examination conducted on 25 and 27 July 2021 and who could not appear on those dates.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and appear for the examination as per the details mentioned on their JEE Main 2021 admit cards.

As per the new date released by the NTA, the JEE Main Session 3 will be conducted on August 3 and August 4.

“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” the official notification said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also announced that Bahraini students can take the JEE Main Session 1 re-exam from August 3 to 5. The exam is being held for applicants who were unable to take the exam due to lockdown in Bahrain.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on August 3 and 4, and Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be held on August 5.

