JEE Main 2021: Admit Card For February Session Exam Next Week

The admit card of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is likely to be released next week at the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in January, JEE Main 2021 admit card shall be expected in the second week of February. All those candidates who have registered to appear in JEE Main 2021 February exam will be able to download their JEE Main admit card 2021 for using their application number and date of birth/password.

Steps To Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “JEE Main 2021 Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Key in your application number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE admit card and take its printout for future reference.