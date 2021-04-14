JEE Main 2021: Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon

JEE Main April admit card 2021 will be released at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card for the April 2021 exam is likely to be released soon. JEE Main admit card 2021 release date and time has been announced yet. However, when released, applicants will be able to access the admit cards by using their JEE Main April application numbers and dates of birth. National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting body of the engineering entrance test, will release the JEE Main April admit card on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2021 April exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates.

The third session or the JEE Main April session is scheduled to be held between April 27 and April 30 in two shifts -- first in the morning from 9 am to 12 noon and the next in the afternoon between 3 pm and 6 pm.

How To Download JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords or dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards for April exam

Step 4: Take a print out

The JEE Main April admit cards are likely to be released along with the COVID-19 Self-Declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form will mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main (April) exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator. With respect to the COVID-19 norms, candidates will also be required to wear face masks. A three-ply face masks will also be provided at the exam centres that need to be worn by the candidates.