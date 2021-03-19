JEE Main 2021: Admission Criteria Relaxed For B.Arch Courses

  • Home
The admission criteria for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) have been relaxed in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 11:25 am IST

New Delhi:

The admission criteria for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) have been relaxed in view of the ongoing pandemic. “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, admission eligibility for BArch degree course has been relaxed for academic session 2021-2022. Minimum requirement of 50% in PCM and aggregate of 10+2 is relaxed to only pass in Class 12 with PCM subjects/10+3 Diploma with Mathematics,” the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

Class 12 pass students with PCM or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics are eligible for admission to BArch in the 2020-21 session. Earlier, for BArch admissions, the candidates had to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their qualifying examination along with valid NATA or JEE scores.

The minister had announced the relaxation in the admission criteria last year as well due to the pandemic and partial cancellation of Class 12 board exams.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for BArch, BPlanning exams on March 18. All those who have appeared for the Paper 2 exam in the February session can download their results from the official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For the first time, the examination was held in 13 languages--English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Two candidates have scored the perfect 100 percentile in the first session of JEE Main 2021. Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana and Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra have scored perfect 100 in BArch and BPlanning, respectively.

JEE Main 2021
