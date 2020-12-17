Image credit: Shutterstock 13 Languages, 90 Questions, No Negative Marks In Optional Questions: What’s New In JEE Main 2021

Yesterday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be held in four sessions, spread across four consecutive months. However, it is not the only new provision made by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Engineering admission test will be different in many ways this year. New changes include the introduction of more regional languages, a new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, and more.

JEE Main 2021 registration has been started. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before filling up the JEE Main 2021 application form, here are some important points that candidates should go through:

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus

Four Sessions: JEE Main 2021 will be held four times. Registration for the first session, scheduled from February 23 to 26, has been started. This move, Mr Pokhriyal said, “will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation."

A New Exam Pattern: There will be 90 questions in the JEE Main BTech paper. Each section -- Physics, Chemistry, and Maths -- will be divided into sections A and B. Section A will have 20 compulsory questions with a provision for negative marking but the 10 questions in section B will be optional, meaning candidates will have to answer only five. There will be no negative marks in section B.

Provision To Pick A Different City Each Time: While applying for JEE Main 2021, candidates will have to choose four exam cities, with the most preferred city as option 1. On the basis of availability, candidates will be assigned the examination centre in one of the chosen cities. Candidates who register for multiple sessions will be allowed to change their choice of cities in the correction window to open after the end of first session on February 26.

Regional Languages: JEE Main, from 2021 onwards, will be held in 13 regional languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for the first time, in addition to Hindi, Gujarati and English. “The option of language for question paper should be exercised while filling up the Application Form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage,” NTA said.