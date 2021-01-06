JEE Main 2021: 10 Days Left To Apply For Engineering Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) February session on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for JEE Main 2021 registration is January 16. Candidates who have not completed the JEE Main registration 2021 yet must complete it before the last date. Last date for JEE Main 2021 fee submission is January 17. The JEE Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26.

Direct link for JEE Main registration form 2021

Steps to fill JEE Main 2021 application form

JEE Main registration 2021 - Candidates will have to register for JEE Main 2021 by entering basic details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, etc.

Filling JEE Main application form - After JEE Main 2021 registration, candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal and fill in all the required details of the form like personal, communication, and academic details.

Uploading Photograph and signature - After filling in all the details, candidates will have to upload the scanned images of their photograph and signature as per the specifications provided by the authorities.

Payment of application fee - Next, candidates will have to pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI.

Final submission - JEE Main candidates will have to submit the application form after checking the details.

JEE MAIN 2021 correction window will be opened from January 19 to 21 to allow the engineering candidates to correct any wrong information.

Subsequent JEE Main 2021 attempts will be held in March, April and May. The registration window for these will open a few days before each attempt. The candidates will have to pay a separate application fee for each attempt. The best out of all the attempts will be considered for the final merit list.

JEE Main 2021 syllabus can also be checked on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.