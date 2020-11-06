JEE Main 20201 Preparation Tips: Books For Mathematics, Study-Strategy

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is conducted twice a year as a computer-based test (CBT) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Students can appear in either one or both the JEE Main 2021 examinations and the best of the two scores is considered for the ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. In order to crack the exam with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important. Some valuable JEE Main preparation tips from experts and toppers have been compiled here.

Without a doubt, Mathematics in JEE Main 2021 is the most critical part of the whole paper. JEE Main assesses students’ grip on Mathematics with a weightage of 100 marks. Mathematics is a subject that can either make or break your chances of securing a seat of your choice. A whopping 25 questions are asked from the Mathematics section. So how to make the most out of it? How can you get the maximum marks in JEE Main Mathematics? Is it possible to make Mathematics your strongest subject? As a matter of fact, it is. And that’s exactly what we are going to talk about in this article. Keep scrolling to know the best tips and tricks for acing JEE Main Mathematics.

1. Perfect study material: Choose quality over quantity

One of the biggest mistakes students make while preparing for JEE Main is to gather irrelevant study material that confuses them and is not reliable. As a student preparing for JEE Main, make sure that you refrain from getting irrelevant and non-reliable study material. It is important to remember that NTA follows NCERT as the final call for any confusions in questions or answer options. Make NCERT your bible.

Acing JEE Main Mathematics is directly related to understanding the core concepts - thoroughly reading NCERT. NCERT is a book that provides you with a deep and thorough explanation of all concepts that are part of the JEE Main syllabus. Also, don’t forget that most of the questions asked in JEE Main are directly or indirectly based on NCERT.

While beginning any new topic in Mathematics, the best method to read NCERT is with the help of a marker/ highlighter in hand. Keep underlining the important concepts, and once done with the reading, revise all the important topics. If you make NCERT your bible, your JEE Main Mathematics score will skyrocket for sure.

2. Practise makes a man perfect

Practising questions in Mathematics is equally important as practising them in physics and chemistry. Practising questions helps you get a better understanding of the pattern and type of questions asked in the exam, which also assists you in reducing the time taken in solving those questions.

3. Make notes - paraphrase, draw, highlight



Making notes is the best way to learn and conceptualize simultaneously. From the beginning of the preparation, make a habit of note-making. This initial phase effort of making notes will help you in the long run and in the final days of your exam. These notes will come handy while revising in the final days of JEE Main.

Flashcards technique is proven extremely beneficial when facing difficulty in memorizing difficult terminologies. Using charts and tables to keep a track of important topics is one of the most efficient ways to make notes.

4. Make technology your strength

While preparing for any exam, use of technology is considered a distraction. But if used wisely, it can turn out to be the biggest asset in your exam preparation. There are various online learning platforms available to make your learning process easier. Students can also choose to buy an online JEE Main course where they get recorded video lectures and can watch them in order to understand a concept quickly and effectively. If nothing seems to work, YouTube is always there for the rescue!

5. Learn from the past: Previous year question papers

Solving previous year papers will help you get a thorough understanding of the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in the paper. It will also help you in analyzing the most frequently asked questions. Additionally, this will provide you with the first-hand experience of the JEE Main exam. If solved properly, students can analyse their common mistakes and work on eradicating them. This technique will boost the score tremendously.

6. Revision is important

No emphasis is enough to show that revision plays an important role in exam preparation. Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously. Also, during a few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practice of revision will help you cover all the topics in time. Start revising way before JEE Main. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the JEE Main preparation.

7. Mock tests

The more tests you will take while your preparation, the less fear there will be for the final JEE Main exam. There’s no use of preparation if you don’t test your knowledge through a proper mock test. Choose the mock tests which match most to the real JEE Main exam. This will help you analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Mock tests are an important part of your preparation, take it seriously.

The best study material for JEE Main Mathematics:

Mathematics is the toughest section in JEE Main consisting of comprehensive questions from various topics. However, with clear concepts and a plethora of practice, maths become the most scoring subject and can boost your rank rapidly. Preparing for mathematics requires a lot of practice from relevant topics and a clear understanding of all mathematical concepts. Following are the best books for JEE Main - mathematics section:

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Basics of every topic 2 Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3 The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4 Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5 Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6 Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7 Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8 Complete Mathematics for JEE Main TMH For an explanation of topics





Paper Subjects Type of questions Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only



