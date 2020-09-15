JEE Main 2020: UP Candidate Ineligible For JEE Advanced As NTA Provides Two Scores In One Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). JEE Main is a computer-based test, based on which engineering colleges admit students. This year, it was held in two phases from September 1 to 6. The National Testing Agency has announced a combined result of both the JEE Main 2020 sessions (January and September) on September 11.

A candidate from Uttar Pradesh, who appeared in both the session of JEE main exam, noticed a change in his JEE score for the January session. His sister told Careers360 that “From 98.810588, the result has been erroneously changed to 51.8105888.” In this case, the candidate has been awarded two different scores in the same session of the JEE exam, making him ineligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2020. This year, the JEE cut-off percentile is 90.3765335.

Also Read: What After JEE Main 2020 Result?

The NTA JEE Main 2020 exam is conducted twice a year- January and April. Candidates can appear for JEE Main in either of the sessions or in both, as per their convenience. For the students appearing in both the sessions, the NTA considers the best of the two scores. The NTA releases the all-India rank list just once after the second exam is over. The January session was conducted from January 6 to 9.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Begins At Jeeadv.nic.in; Direct Link, Steps To Apply, JEE Cut Off

JEE Main is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs. Candidates are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 only if they qualify JEE Mains 2020. JEE Main scores are accepted at many private/government state institutions across the country. In addition to this, a large number of private universities and engineering colleges accept JEE Main 2020.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020

“My brother appeared for the September exam even in this pandemic after taking all the safety precautions. He wanted to improve the previous score. But in the result declared on September 11, the NTA score of the January exam was erroneously changed to 51.8105888 from 98.8105888,” the candidate’s sister told Careers360.

Candidate’s family has written to the director of IIT Delhi and appealed to authorities seeking special permission for applying for JEE Advanced.

The candidate’s brother his behalf had written an email to IIT Delhi saying, “I urge you to at least allow me to register and appear for JEE-Advanced until this discrepancy is resolved…I would be highly grateful if you can help me save my academic year and future career. I am attaching the result of both the exams for your reference.” In response to which, IIT Delhi said, “Kindly contact NTA; we have no purview on this matter what-so-ever!”

“For JEE mains, the JEE main people can only resolve. Also, for appearing in the Advanced, the candidate needs to contact them. I cannot say anything,” Rao told Careers360.

The candidate’s family has written to NTA, of course, along with the score sheets but received no response. Careers360 wrote to the NTA director-general, Vineet Joshi, as well but no response has been received yet. If Mr Joshi responds, the story will be updated accordingly.