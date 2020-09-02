JEE Main 2020: States, Railways Come Forward To Assist Candidates Reach Exam Centres

Anticipating the hardships, JEE Main aspirants might experience while commuting to the exam centres during the COVID-19 pandemic, and floods in several states of the country, numerous entities have announced to help those appearing for the eligibility tests with transport to reach their allotted exam centres. Several states including Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have arranged for transport facilities for the JEE Main exam-takers. The Western Railway in Mumbai and the East Central Railway in Bihar also have announced special trains for the JEE Main aspirants.

There has been a growing chorus against conducting the JEE and NEET in September. However, the Ministry of Education (MoE), has asserted that further delay in conducting the exams can lead to a “zero-academic year” and hence, the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September. Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also assured the JEE and NEET aspirants of safety. The first day of JEE Main exam for the BArch and BPlanning were held across the country for over one lakh candidates.

The Odisha Government had also announced free transportation and accommodation for candidates who will be required to travel long distances to write JEE Main 2020.

The Madhya Pradesh Government has arranged for free transport facilities to the exam centres for the JEE 2020 aspirants. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to announce it on Twitter. The minister also mentioned a website -- mapit.gov.in/covid-19 -- for registration.

The Jharkhand Government had allowed reopening of hotels, lodges and restaurants, and also resumed public transport within the state for a month till September 30 in view of the JEE Main and NEET examinations.

In Mumbai, the Railways have started special suburban train services for transportation of JEE Main candidates and their parents. The Western Railway will run 46 additional special suburban services in addition to the 350 already running. The Central Eastern Railway, on the other hand, has decided to run 20 special trains for the convenience of the JEE Main and NEET examinees appearing in Bihar.

The alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has also established a designated portal for the candidates to facilitate in transportation. Any JEE and NEET aspirant whose centre is located in a different area and needs support in transportation can reach the association for help.

JEE Main 2020 started yesterday will continue till September 6 while NEET 2020 is scheduled for September 13. More than 20 lakh JEE Main and NEET aspirants have downloaded their admit cards since the release.