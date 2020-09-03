JEE Main 2020 September Answer Keys, Question Papers: Know How To Get

JEE Main 2020 September answer key and question papers have been released by coaching institutes. Candidates who have appeared in JEE Main can use the question papers and answer key to get an idea about the score they will get in the exam. JEE Main answer key by Resonance has been released for both shifts of September 1 paper. JEE Main answer key by Careers360 is available for Paper 2 held on September 1 and also for Paper 1 held on September 2. Answer key and question papers by other institutes will also be released soon.

JEE Main 2020 September Answer Keys And Question Papers

Candidates can get the JEE Main answer key and question papers online. JEE Main answer key and question paper by coaching institutes can be downloaded as pdf. To download the JEE Main question paper and answer key, follow these steps --

Open the JEE Main answer key page

Select the shift and date of paper for which you have appeared

Click on the download link

Download the answer key and calculate your score

JEE Main 2020 September question papers released by coaching institutes are memory-based questions based on students’ input as the exam is held online and candidates do not receive question papers. The JEE Main answer key given by coaching institutes is also on memory based questions.

The official JEE Main 2020 September question paper and answer key will be released by National Testing Agency (NTA) after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates can expect the official JEE Main answer key 2020 by September 7. NTA will also release the JEE Main response sheet of candidates along with the answer key.

Response sheet is the system generated copy of candidates question paper and the option selected by him/her in the exam. Candidates have to use their response sheets and answer key to know the score in the exam. After the answer key, JEE Main result will be announced by September 11.

JEE Main 2020 April/September exam is being conducted from September 1 to 6. Question papers and answer keys by coaching institutes are released for each day and shifts online within a few hours of the conclusion of the exam.