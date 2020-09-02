JEE Main 2020: Security Measures Adopted By NTA At Exam Centres, 10 Points

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has commenced the conduct of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, from Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The JEE Main BTech paper will be held today in two shifts, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, safety and security at the JEE Exam centres was one of the major concerns of the students. Keeping this in check, National Testing Agency, or NTA, has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates.

JEE Main 2020: NTA Security Measures

1- The use of face masks and gloves, as well as carrying individual hand sanitiser and a water bottle has been made mandatory.

2- Students need to wash their hands and apply sanitiser before entering the JEE Main exam centre.

3- NTA had said that over 99% students have been assigned their ‘first choice of centre cities’.

4- The number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843, NTA said.

5- Candidates had to clear thermal scans before entering exam halls.

6- The entrance to the exam centre was staggered and there is an 'isolation rooms' for candidates whose body temperature is above a prescribed limit.

7- Announcements have been made for the students to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

8- Before each shift starts (and after last shift of the candidate) Seating Area will be thoroughly sanitized - monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Candidates can further sanitize the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall.

9- Candidate must drop the Admit Card and Rough Sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox. If any candidate misses dropping Admit Card or Rough Sheets in boxes, action can be taken against him.

10- Five A4 size sheets will be kept at each candidate’s desk for use by the candidate for Rough work. If Additional sheets are required for rough work by the candidate, the same shall be made available on demand.