JEE Main 2020 Result: Check 38 State-Wise Women Toppers Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the JEE Main Result 2020 within a record time of completing the eligibility tests. The tests held between September 1 and September 6 had over 6 lakh aspirants. As per statistics, as many as 38 women across the country has been listed as toppers. Chukka Tanuja from Telangana has scored 100 percentile among the women candidates.

Candidates who are searching for JEE main results may click on the direct link provided here and access their results.

Step 1: Click on the link jeemain.nic.in and visit "View Result/Scorecard" provided there

Step 2: On the next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

Follow JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates Here

JEE Main is a gateway for admission to engineering (BTech/BE) courses in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments.