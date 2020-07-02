JEE Main 2020 Preparation Tips: Focus On Concepts, Time Management, Mock Tests

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2020 Preparation Tips

The ongoing health crisis due to COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the students preparing for exams. All competitive and entrance exams, including Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main), have long been postponed. JEE Main is conducted for admission to the premier technical institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and others. It also screens candidates for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through JEE Advanced, which is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23. With the number of infected cases increasing day by day and student hubs like Delhi and Mumbai being the most severely-hit places, students have reason to worry about their exam.

However, the silver lining during this lockdown period is the extra time for JEE Main preparation. Students can use this extended period as bonus time to practice more. JEE Main is not an easy exam but can be cracked with meticulous study backed by a dedicated plan. Check out these JEE Main preparation tips suggested by the previous year toppers and subject experts.

Start Early, Finish Early

The preparation for JEE Main requires time as the syllabus is vast covering Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics part of Class 11 and 12. Students are advised to not miss any topic while preparing.

Analyse Previous Year Question Papers

Students can refer to previous year JEE Main question papers to gain perspective on the difficulty level, types of questions, and topics which have more weightage in past years. Solving the previous year question papers will also help in evaluating your preparation level.

Study With Trusted Books And Study Material

The market and internet are loaded with numerous books and study materials meant to help with JEE Main preparation. However, students are generally advised to stick with NCERT for all the three subjects along with one reference book, that too only for solving numerical problems. For theory and concepts, study from NCERT only.

Focus On Concepts And Avoid Rote Learning

Students should learn basic principles and concepts of each subject and must avoid rote learning. JEE Main preparation should focus on strong concepts from each subject. Chemistry, however, has so much to memorize. Hence, building concepts to support the memorized topic would be highly beneficial.

Practise Mock Tests

JEE Main mock tests are very helpful in evaluating the preparation level. Students can practice chapter-wise mock tests on completion of chapters and full length mock tests on completion of the entire syllabus. In the last one week of preparation, practice should focus on previous year papers and mock tests.

Time Management

Students often face the issue of time management in JEE Main. It is advised that equal time should be given to all questions. In a situation where the solution to a question is not apparent, students are advised to move to the next question instead of wasting more time on it.