JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Students need to be more careful with not only the JEE Main exam but also avoiding mistakes while appearing for the entrance exam. In this article, we provide you with a detailed list of common mistakes that students commit while preparing for JEE Main and how you can avoid those mistakes.

Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 9:06 am IST

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.

With so many students taking exams and fierce competition, it becomes important to have a thorough understanding of the exam pattern, syllabus, preparation strategy, and common mistakes to avoid. Committing common mistakes in the final JEE Main exam is a nightmare for every student. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, acing JEE Main is totally possible. With that being said, candidates need to be more careful with not only the JEE Main exam but also avoiding mistakes while appearing for the entrance exam.

In this article, we provide you with a detailed list of common mistakes that students commit while preparing for JEE Main and how you can avoid those mistakes.

Mistake 1: Not reading the question carefully

Students should note that not reading a question carefully could have a considerable effect on their exam score. Not reading the complete question is the most common mistake the candidates make at the beginning of the exam. Even the instructions should be read with full attention. This seems like something that can create a blunder in the JEE Main exam. Candidates must be careful of the negative marking, they should know the correct way to fill the OMR sheet and the other basic rules for the examination mentioned in the instructions.

Mistake 2: Lack of time management

With 75 questions to attempt in 3 hours, JEE Main surely is an exam of time management. While preparing for the exam, most of the candidates forget to practice the questions with time constraints that need to be followed in the JEE Main exam. Being reckless with time management is where candidates lose track and fail to finish the exam on time. Students should set a time limit for all three sections and try to stick to those time constraints, that way they can also improve their speed to answer questions without getting panicked.

Mistake 3: Hurrying towards the answer

Failing to manage time results in rushing towards the wrong answer. Aspirants try to complete the JEE Main paper quickly, therefore, rush towards finding the answers. The inaccuracy in the answer can make them score extremely low in the exam. Hence, students are required to answer every question with a calm mind, keeping in mind the time limit.

Mistakes 4: Not verifying the answer

Candidates must make sure to re-evaluate their answers either right before they fill the OMR sheet or immediately after completing the question. Several instances occur when the answer calculated the first time is not correct. To avoid ending up with incorrect options, it is recommended to students to verify the answers they have marked.

Mistake 5: Doing experiments during the examination

Primarily there are three kinds of questions in JEE Main- known, not known but need to be solved and completely unknown. Students must always attempt the questions they know first, and then move towards the questions that are unknown but need to be solved. Students must remember that if they are well prepared for JEE Main then the difficult question is difficult for all. Doing experiments by solving the completely unknown questions results in time wastage. While writing down JEE Main, picking up the right questions affects your score considerably.

Mistakes 6: Being unaware of complete syllabus or exam pattern

Though the mistake is not common, there are few students who miss some important topics while preparing for the exam. The first step is to get conversant with the JEE Main syllabus. The next step is to segregate it topic wise according to weightage from the past exams. Important JEE Main topics from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are given below:


Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Sets, relations and functions

Physics and measurements

Some basic concepts of chemistry

Complex numbers and quadratic equations

Kinematics

States of matter

Matrices and determinants

Laws of motion

Atomic structure

Permutations and combinations

Work, energy and power

Chemical bonding and molecular structure

Mathematical induction

Rotational motion

Chemical thermodynamics

Binomial theorem and its simple applications

Gravitation

Solutions

Sequences and series

Properties of solids and liquids

Equilibrium

Limit, continuity and differentiability

Thermodynamics

Redox reactions and electrochemistry

Integral calculus

Kinetic theory of gases

Chemical kinetics

Differential equations

Oscillations and waves

Surface chemistry

Coordinate geometry

Electrostatics

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

Three dimensional geometry

Current electricity

General principles and process of isolation of metals

Vector algebra

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Hydrogen

Statistics and probability

Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal,

P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,

D and f block elements

Trigonometry

Optics,

Dual nature of matter and radiation

Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry

Mathematical reasoning

Atoms and nuclei,

Electronic devices

Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Communication systems

Experimental skills

Hydrocarbons,

Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen

Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,

Principles related to chemistry


JEE Main exam pattern:


Paper

Subjects

Type of questions

Mode of Examination

BE/BTech.
Paper 1

Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

BArch
Paper 2

Mathematics â€“ Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

Aptitude Test â€“ Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Drawing Test â€“ Part III

Questions to test drawing aptitude

â€œPen & Paper Basedâ€ (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet

B Planning

Paper 2

Mathematics â€“ Part I

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value

â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only

Aptitude Test â€“ Part II

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Planning Based Questions - Part III

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)


Important books for JEE Main preparation:


Physics:


S. No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma

Quality problems on all topics

2

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker

Concepts of all the topics

3

Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for

  • Electricity & Magnetism
  • Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)
  • Optics & Modern Physics
  • Waves & Thermodynamics

Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems

4

Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov

Practicing problems

5

Understanding physics by Freedman and Young

Explanation, theory of all topics

6

Problems in physics by SS Krotov

Practicing problems

7

Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari

For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.


Chemistry:


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )

Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook

2

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee

For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals

3

Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon

Good explanation of topics

4

Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Good explanation and set of quality problems

5

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee

Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry

6

Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more

7

Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more


Mathematics:


S.No

Name of the book and author

Book will be best for

1

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma

Basics of every topic

2

Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney

Trigonometry

3

The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney

Coordinate Geometry

4

Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications

Algebra

5

Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

For solving problems

6

Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

7

Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)

Calculus

8

Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH

For explanation of topics


