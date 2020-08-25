JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.

With so many students taking exams and fierce competition, it becomes important to have a thorough understanding of the exam pattern, syllabus, preparation strategy, and common mistakes to avoid. Committing common mistakes in the final JEE Main exam is a nightmare for every student. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, acing JEE Main is totally possible. With that being said, candidates need to be more careful with not only the JEE Main exam but also avoiding mistakes while appearing for the entrance exam.

In this article, we provide you with a detailed list of common mistakes that students commit while preparing for JEE Main and how you can avoid those mistakes.

Mistake 1: Not reading the question carefully

Students should note that not reading a question carefully could have a considerable effect on their exam score. Not reading the complete question is the most common mistake the candidates make at the beginning of the exam. Even the instructions should be read with full attention. This seems like something that can create a blunder in the JEE Main exam. Candidates must be careful of the negative marking, they should know the correct way to fill the OMR sheet and the other basic rules for the examination mentioned in the instructions.

Mistake 2: Lack of time management

With 75 questions to attempt in 3 hours, JEE Main surely is an exam of time management. While preparing for the exam, most of the candidates forget to practice the questions with time constraints that need to be followed in the JEE Main exam. Being reckless with time management is where candidates lose track and fail to finish the exam on time. Students should set a time limit for all three sections and try to stick to those time constraints, that way they can also improve their speed to answer questions without getting panicked.

Mistake 3: Hurrying towards the answer

Failing to manage time results in rushing towards the wrong answer. Aspirants try to complete the JEE Main paper quickly, therefore, rush towards finding the answers. The inaccuracy in the answer can make them score extremely low in the exam. Hence, students are required to answer every question with a calm mind, keeping in mind the time limit.

Mistakes 4: Not verifying the answer

Candidates must make sure to re-evaluate their answers either right before they fill the OMR sheet or immediately after completing the question. Several instances occur when the answer calculated the first time is not correct. To avoid ending up with incorrect options, it is recommended to students to verify the answers they have marked.

Mistake 5: Doing experiments during the examination

Primarily there are three kinds of questions in JEE Main- known, not known but need to be solved and completely unknown. Students must always attempt the questions they know first, and then move towards the questions that are unknown but need to be solved. Students must remember that if they are well prepared for JEE Main then the difficult question is difficult for all. Doing experiments by solving the completely unknown questions results in time wastage. While writing down JEE Main, picking up the right questions affects your score considerably.

Mistakes 6: Being unaware of complete syllabus or exam pattern

Though the mistake is not common, there are few students who miss some important topics while preparing for the exam. The first step is to get conversant with the JEE Main syllabus. The next step is to segregate it topic wise according to weightage from the past exams. Important JEE Main topics from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are given below:





Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S - block elements - alkali and alkaline earth metal, P - block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry





JEE Main exam pattern:





Paper Subjects Type of questions Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics â€“ Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only Aptitude Test â€“ Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test â€“ Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude â€œPen & Paper Basedâ€ (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet B Planning Paper 2 Mathematics â€“ Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value â€œComputer Based Test (CBT)â€ mode only Aptitude Test â€“ Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





Important books for JEE Main preparation:





Physics:





S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2 Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker Concepts of all the topics 3 Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4 Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practicing problems 5 Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, theory of all topics 6 Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practicing problems 7 Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushan tiwari For practicing problems and studying detailed solutions.





Chemistry:





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Many questions are being asked directly from NCERT textbook 2 Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee For practice of solving Physical Chemistry Numericals 3 Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Good explanation of topics 4 Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Good explanation and set of quality problems 5 Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6 Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more 7 Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Refer to this book once you are done with the above books or want to practise more





Mathematics:





S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma Basics of every topic 2 Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3 The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4 Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5 Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6 Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7 Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8 Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH For explanation of topics



