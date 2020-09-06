JEE Main 2020: 'Our Parents Had To Suffer With Us' Say Students

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, concluded today.

Even as the buzz around a likely change or postponement in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main that determines admissions to engineering is now over, it looks like the common test was not free of hiccups for the lakhs of engineering aspirants across the nation.

A JEE aspirant, Rupam, who lives in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, told Careers360 that her closest exam centre was 100km away. She appeared for JEE Main on September 3. “I travelled on a bike with my father as we didn’t find public transport safe in the current scenario. I had to leave at 4:30 am from my home. Throughout the journey, I was tense and nervous. Reaching the centre on time was the biggest fear,” Rupam said.

In 2020, the JEE exams were scheduled to be conducted twice. Once in January and then in April. Aspirants were allowed to appear in both or either of the sessions and only the best marks scored in either round of JEE Main exam would be considered for the admission process.

The controversy over the exam dates erupted just as India crossed three million COVID-19 cases. In addition to the protests sparked on social media platforms, the clamour to get JEE Main postponed also gathered support from several state chief ministers and opposition parties. However, the Supreme Court rejected the plea for postponement of JEE Main and the final date of the exam was announced for September.

Though the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a slew of guidelines for the safe conduct of examination at various JEE centres across the country, students were still scared of contracting the virus on the way to the examination centre, or at the centre itself, risking their lives and those of their families.

On the other hand, the prolonged lockdown had increased the anxiety of lakhs of students who had been preparing for the exams.

Exam Guidelines

According to the candidates, the NTA guidelines were strictly followed at the JEE exam centres, keeping the safety and security of students in check.

“There was a sound presence of candidates at the exam centre in Bareilly. All the safety measures, as per NTA, were followed. We were sanitised a few times, were given masks and social distancing was appropriately followed. However, writing paper with a mask on was not very comfortable,” said Rupam.

The arrangements for the students inside the exam hall were up to the mark, however, the parents or guardians accompanying the candidates had to suffer at the centre. “Our parents had to suffer a lot. After travelling long distances, they had to stand in hot weather for three hours as there were no shades or seating arrangements. As soon as the exam got over, there was a rush outside the centre and no social distancing measures were followed,” he added.

Suryansh Shukla, a candidate who appeared at a JEE exam in Bareilly, UP, said that the COVID-19 did not just attack our nation physically but it affected us mentally too. “At this point of time, me and my competitors are not merely the JEE aspirants, we are also the unsung warriors of our nation", he said.

“With the news of JEE postponement doing rounds, I was unsure if the exam would be held in September. But after the Supreme Court’s final decision, I started my revision. On September 3, I was prepared, but this time, I was nervous. Corona cases were more than 35 lakh, and still, I had to go to the JEE centre, write the paper, and come back home with a complete set of SOPs. Those SOPs did not work for Amit Shah, Amitabh Bachchan and many alike but still, I believed in them and appeared in the exam,” Suryansh added.

JEE Main And COVID-19

Another JEE aspirant from Kolkata, Ritayan Chakrabarti, who wrote the exam on September 3, complained of unnecessary crowding at the centre: “At the time of return, some parents were...making unnecessary crowd at the gate, which, according to me, should have been stopped or controlled.”

“After the Supreme Court’s verdict on the conduct of the JEE Main exam, I decided to prepare accordingly, however, I was anxious about a few things, such as- how to avoid the crowd that we generally expect at the centre, the mode of transportation and the amount of sanitation facility that would be provided at the centre. But, the arrangements were perfect in all senses. Police were on-duty and they effectively reduced the crowding. The guidelines were being announced over mikes in case someone forgets to adhere to them. Squares were marked for maintaining social distancing and HHMD was used for frisking. Objectionable objects were being questioned and the students were being seated in the alternate system,” Ritayan added.

About whether it’s safe to conduct exams at this moment, Zeaul Haque, who appeared for JEE exam at Kolkata centre, said, “We can’t just stay inside and wait for the day when there are no more cases. There are lots of people who are going out to work so that they can feed their families. We need to adapt to these situations, take all necessary precautions and abide by the rules designed by the institute and measures designed by the Government to prevent the spread.”

Last Day Of JEE Main 2020

With the fortnight left for JEE Main results, a sense of anxiety is still prevalent among the lakhs of IIT aspirants in the country. The JEE Main 2020 exam concluded today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates tomorrow -- September 7, 2020 at jeemain.ac.in.

According to the information on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result will be announced tentatively on September 11. On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to start the registrations for JEE Main and Advanced counselling, tentatively on October 6.