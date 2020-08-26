JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases List Of Participating Institutes, Check Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) releases a list of names of colleges that offer admission through JEE Main 2020. This list of participating institutes of JEE Main will help candidates to provide their preference for colleges during the counselling process. JEE Main participating institutes 2020 consists of National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Apart from 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 CFTIs, some states and universities also accept the JEE Main score for admission of candidates to the UG engineering courses.

The list of participating institutes that take admission into B.E/B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main and their seat matrix are mentioned in the table below for the aid of aspirants.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

List of National Institute of Technology (NITs)





Name of the Institute Total Number of Seats Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar 786 Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur 710 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal 937 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad 811 National Institute of Technology, Agartala 867 National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh 480 National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh 184 National Institute of Technology, Calicut 937 National Institute of Technology, Delhi 180 National Institute of Technology, Durgapur 725 National Institute of Technology, Goa 150 National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur 714 National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur 565 National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra 832 National Institute of Technology, Manipur 180 National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya 150 National Institute of Technology, Mizoram 135 National Institute of Technology, Nagaland 155 National Institute of Technology, Patna 638 National Institute of Technology, Puducherry 235 National Institute of Technology, Raipur 955 National Institute of Technology, Rourkela 850 National Institute of Technology, Sikkim 200 National Institute of Technology, Silchar 660 National Institute of Technology, Srinagar 632 National Institute of Technology, Surathkal 740 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli 814 National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand 150 National Institute of Technology, Warangal 800 Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat 873 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur 922





List of Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)





Name of Institutes Total Number of Seats Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 248 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan 180 Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Assam 200 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalyani, West Bengal 130 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana 90 Indian Institute of Information Technology Una, Himachal Pradesh 160 Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh 270 Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat 200 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh 300 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu 420 Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh 300 Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur 100 Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli 60 Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow 75 Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad 180 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh 120 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, Kerala 90 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi 120 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur 210 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune 120 Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur 150 Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal 180 Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat 120 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala 38 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka 30





List of Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs)





Name of the Institute Total Number of Seats Assam University, Silchar 135 Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi 762 Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar 368 Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi 60 Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management-Ahmedabad 90 Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University), Bilaspur, (C.G.) 400 J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, Department of Electronics & Communication, University of Allahabad- Allahabad 92 National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) 60 National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Hatia, Ranchi 120 Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology 249 Mizoram University, Aizawl 95 School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur 116 School of Planning & Architecture, Bhopal 105 School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi 137 School of Planning & Architecture: Vijayawada 105 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir 194 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur 590 HNB Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal) 84 International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur 42 University of Hyderabad 421 Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh 608 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi 100 International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar 150 Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam 18 Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry 240 Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malda, West Bengal 114 Central University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan 30 National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Sonipat, Haryana 169





Colleges/Universities accepting JEE Main scores





Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore Indian Institute of Space Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi Delhi Technological University, New Delhi Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, New Delhi Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology ( Delhi University) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (Integrated courses) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham SRM Institute Of Science & Technology University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Amity University Galgotias University Sastra Deemed University Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Nirma University Lovely Professional University





Some states also consider JEE Main ranks for admission of candidates into engineering courses (B.E/B.Tech). Names of the states which may consider JEE Main ranks are: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.