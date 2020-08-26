  • Home
JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases List Of Participating Institutes, Check Here

JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) releases a list of names of colleges that offer admission through JEE Main 2020. This list of participating institutes of JEE Main will help candidates to provide their preference for colleges during the counselling process.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 2:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) releases a list of names of colleges that offer admission through JEE Main 2020. This list of participating institutes of JEE Main will help candidates to provide their preference for colleges during the counselling process. JEE Main participating institutes 2020 consists of National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Apart from 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 CFTIs, some states and universities also accept the JEE Main score for admission of candidates to the UG engineering courses.

The list of participating institutes that take admission into B.E/B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main and their seat matrix are mentioned in the table below for the aid of aspirants.

List of National Institute of Technology (NITs)


Name of the Institute

Total Number of Seats

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

786

Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

710

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

937

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

811

National Institute of Technology, Agartala

867

National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh

480

National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh

184

National Institute of Technology, Calicut

937

National Institute of Technology, Delhi

180

National Institute of Technology, Durgapur

725

National Institute of Technology, Goa

150

National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

714

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

565

National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

832

National Institute of Technology, Manipur

180

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya

150

National Institute of Technology, Mizoram

135

National Institute of Technology, Nagaland

155

National Institute of Technology, Patna

638

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry

235

National Institute of Technology, Raipur

955

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

850

National Institute of Technology, Sikkim

200

National Institute of Technology, Silchar

660

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

632

National Institute of Technology, Surathkal

740

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

814

National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand

150

National Institute of Technology, Warangal

800

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

873

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

922


List of Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)


Name of Institutes

Total Number of Seats

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

248

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan

180

Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Assam

200

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalyani, West Bengal

130

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana

90

Indian Institute of Information Technology Una, Himachal Pradesh

160

Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

270

Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat

200

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

300

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

420

Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

300

Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur

100

Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli

60

Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow

75

Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad

180

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

120

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, Kerala

90

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi

120

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur

210

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune

120

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur

150

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal

180

Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat

120

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala

38

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka

30


List of Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs)


Name of the Institute

Total Number of Seats

Assam University, Silchar

135

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

762

Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar

368

Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi

60

Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management-Ahmedabad

90

Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University), Bilaspur, (C.G.)

400

J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, Department of Electronics & Communication, University of Allahabad- Allahabad

92

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)

60

National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Hatia, Ranchi

120

Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

249

Mizoram University, Aizawl

95

School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur

116

School of Planning & Architecture, Bhopal

105

School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi

137

School of Planning & Architecture: Vijayawada

105

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir

194

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

590

HNB Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal)

84

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur

42

University of Hyderabad

421

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

608

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

100

International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar

150

Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam

18

Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry

240

Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malda, West Bengal

114

Central University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan

30

National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Sonipat, Haryana

169


Colleges/Universities accepting JEE Main scores


Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Indian Institute of Space Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

Delhi Technological University, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, New Delhi

Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology ( Delhi University)

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (Integrated courses)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

SRM Institute Of Science & Technology

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

Amity University

Galgotias University

Sastra Deemed University

Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Nirma University

Lovely Professional University


Some states also consider JEE Main ranks for admission of candidates into engineering courses (B.E/B.Tech). Names of the states which may consider JEE Main ranks are: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.

