JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases List Of Participating Institutes, Check Here
National Testing Agency (NTA) releases a list of names of colleges that offer admission through JEE Main 2020. This list of participating institutes of JEE Main will help candidates to provide their preference for colleges during the counselling process. JEE Main participating institutes 2020 consists of National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). Apart from 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 CFTIs, some states and universities also accept the JEE Main score for admission of candidates to the UG engineering courses.
The list of participating institutes that take admission into B.E/B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main and their seat matrix are mentioned in the table below for the aid of aspirants.
List of National Institute of Technology (NITs)
Name of the Institute
Total Number of Seats
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar
786
Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
710
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal
937
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad
811
National Institute of Technology, Agartala
867
National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh
480
National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh
184
National Institute of Technology, Calicut
937
National Institute of Technology, Delhi
180
National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
725
National Institute of Technology, Goa
150
National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur
714
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
565
National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
832
National Institute of Technology, Manipur
180
National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya
150
National Institute of Technology, Mizoram
135
National Institute of Technology, Nagaland
155
National Institute of Technology, Patna
638
National Institute of Technology, Puducherry
235
National Institute of Technology, Raipur
955
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
850
National Institute of Technology, Sikkim
200
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
660
National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
632
National Institute of Technology, Surathkal
740
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
814
National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand
150
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
800
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat
873
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
922
List of Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)
Name of Institutes
Total Number of Seats
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
248
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan
180
Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati, Assam
200
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalyani, West Bengal
130
Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
90
Indian Institute of Information Technology Una, Himachal Pradesh
160
Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
270
Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat
200
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
300
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu
420
Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
300
Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur
100
Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirapalli
60
Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow
75
Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad
180
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
120
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam, Kerala
90
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi
120
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur
210
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Pune
120
Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur
150
Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal
180
Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat
120
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala
38
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka
30
List of Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs)
Name of the Institute
Total Number of Seats
Assam University, Silchar
135
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
762
Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
368
Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi
60
Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management-Ahmedabad
90
Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya (A Central University), Bilaspur, (C.G.)
400
J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, Department of Electronics & Communication, University of Allahabad- Allahabad
92
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
60
National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Hatia, Ranchi
120
Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
249
Mizoram University, Aizawl
95
School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur
116
School of Planning & Architecture, Bhopal
105
School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi
137
School of Planning & Architecture: Vijayawada
105
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir
194
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
590
HNB Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal)
84
International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur
42
University of Hyderabad
421
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
608
Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
100
International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
150
Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam
18
Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry
240
Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malda, West Bengal
114
Central University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan
30
National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Sonipat, Haryana
169
Colleges/Universities accepting JEE Main scores
Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar
Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Space Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
Delhi Technological University, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, New Delhi
Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology ( Delhi University)
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (Integrated courses)
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
SRM Institute Of Science & Technology
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
Amity University
Galgotias University
Sastra Deemed University
Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology
Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
Nirma University
Lovely Professional University
Some states also consider JEE Main ranks for admission of candidates into engineering courses (B.E/B.Tech). Names of the states which may consider JEE Main ranks are: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.