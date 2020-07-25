NTA Re-Opens Correction Window For Students Appearing In Both JEE Main, UPSC NDA

NTA is allowing another application correction opportunity for students appearing in JEE Main, UPSC NDA

Days after the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' assured students who would be appearing for both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam that proper arrangement will be done for them, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for such students.

The second JEE Main exam for the year is scheduled from September 1 to September 6. UPSC has scheduled NDA exam on September 6. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UPSC has decided to conduct both the NDA-NA exams in one session, in September, making it all the more important to aspirants.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NTA had initially provided the applicants with the opportunity to mention in their applications whether they would be appearing for UPSC NDA exam in September. The edit window was open from July 4 to July 20.

However, some applicants missed the deadline and NTA has opened the correction window again. The applicants are required to individually indicate in their application forms that they are appearing for both the examinations.

The correction window will be open till July 31, 2020. Candidates need to visit the website, 'jeemain.nta.nic.in', and update the column "Whether appearing for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 being conducted by UPSC on 6 September 2020".

No change request will be entertained through fax or email. Students who have sent mails to NTA earlier regarding any correction should also verify and make necessary corrections.