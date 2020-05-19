JEE Main 2020: NTA Gives Another Chance To Change Exam Centres And Make Corrections

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose JEE Main 2020 correction window opened

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates to make corrections in their particulars and choice of centre cities in the online application form of Joint Entrance Exam Main, or JEE Main 2020.

This decision has been taken in view of demand from various candidates regarding correction in candidates' particulars and choice of centre cities in the online application form for JEE Main 2020 due to constraints faced by them due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“The facility to undertake the corrections will be available from May 25 to 31,” says the notification.

As per the notification, the NTA will make all efforts to allot the exam centre chosen by the candidates in their application form, subject to its availability. However, due to administrative reasons, the candidates may be assigned an exam centre in another city and “the decision of NTA regarding allotment of the centre city shall be final”.

NTA has also extended the application correction facility for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) till May 31.

In an interview to Careers360 on May 16, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi had said that the application correction window for JEE Main 2020 will be opened soon.

JEE Main 2020 Correction Window

The candidates can visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in to make necessary corrections.

The notification says, “In case any additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final update will be reflected only after the payment.”

The candidates can make the required corrections in their particulars, including personal details like name, father’s name; educational details; contact details like address, photo etc, till 5 pm on May 31.

The submission of the fee will be accepted till 11:50 pm on May 31. The candidates can make the payment of fee through credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI and Paytm.

The notification says, “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided.”

For more details, the candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Opening the application submission form of JEE Main 2020, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier today tweeted, “Want to write JEE(Main). Students who have dropped the idea to study abroad and are now keen to study in India. A major announcement is coming your way! Stay tuned for more details.”

JEE Main 2020 will be held between July 18 and July 23.

JEE Main 2020 allows the candidates to seek admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes in Indian institutes including National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).



