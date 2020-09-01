NIT Warangal JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, is being conducted from September 1-6. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal once counselling starts. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted.
The cutoff is determined on the basis of the number of applicants for each branch.
Having an idea of the previous years’ cutoff of NIT Warangal will help candidates while filling their preferences during the counselling process. To aid candidates, previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Warangal is mentioned in the table below
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Warangal
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
1116
660
OBC Female
2338
1112
EWS Male
400
272
EWS Female
765
450
Gen Male
2977
1980
Gen Female
4632
3840
SC Male
667
251
SC Female
681
865
ST Male
217
129
ST Female
345
206
ECE
OBC Male
1682
1815
OBC Female
3285
3175
EWS Male
856
684
EWS Female
1150
1020
Gen Male
5176
4755
Gen Female
8838
8224
SC Male
1018
816
SC Female
1711
443
ST Male
425
474
ST Female
353
517
ME
OBC Male
3115
2964
OBC Female
7116
7006
EWS Male
1506
1350
EWS Female
2409
2668
Gen Male
11356
9243
Gen Female
18474
17255
SC Male
1921
1109
SC Female
3435
2937
ST Male
821
689
ST Female
691
2944
EEE
OBC Male
2573
2480
OBC Female
4127
4509
EWS Male
1224
952
EWS Female
1856
1515
Gen Male
8929
7090
Gen Female
11835
10389
SC Male
1428
1380
SC Female
2750
ST Male
445
766
ST Female
753
637
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main will be conducted from September 1- 6 in online mode and counselling is scheduled to be conducted in October after the JEE Advanced result is declared.