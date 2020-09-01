JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal, Check Here

JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 6:04 pm IST

NIT Warangal JEE Main Cutoff
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, is being conducted from September 1-6. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal once counselling starts. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted.

The cutoff is determined on the basis of the number of applicants for each branch.

Having an idea of the previous years’ cutoff of NIT Warangal will help candidates while filling their preferences during the counselling process. To aid candidates, previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Warangal is mentioned in the table below

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Warangal

Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

1116

660

OBC Female

2338

1112

EWS Male

400

272

EWS Female

765

450

Gen Male

2977

1980

Gen Female

4632

3840

SC Male

667

251

SC Female

681

865

ST Male

217

129

ST Female

345

206

ECE

OBC Male

1682

1815

OBC Female

3285

3175

EWS Male

856

684

EWS Female

1150

1020

Gen Male

5176

4755

Gen Female

8838

8224

SC Male

1018

816

SC Female

1711

443

ST Male

425

474

ST Female

353

517

ME



OBC Male

3115

2964

OBC Female

7116

7006

EWS Male

1506

1350

EWS Female

2409

2668

Gen Male

11356

9243

Gen Female

18474

17255

SC Male

1921

1109

SC Female

3435

2937

ST Male

821

689

ST Female

691

2944

EEE

OBC Male

2573

2480

OBC Female

4127

4509

EWS Male

1224

952

EWS Female

1856

1515

Gen Male

8929

7090

Gen Female

11835

10389

SC Male

1428

1380

SC Female

2750


ST Male

445

766

ST Female

753

637


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main will be conducted from September 1- 6 in online mode and counselling is scheduled to be conducted in October after the JEE Advanced result is declared.

JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Cut off
