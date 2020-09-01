Image credit: Shutterstock NIT Warangal JEE Main Cutoff

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, is being conducted from September 1-6. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal once counselling starts. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Warangal indicates the opening and closing ranks at which admissions are allotted.

The cutoff is determined on the basis of the number of applicants for each branch.

Having an idea of the previous years’ cutoff of NIT Warangal will help candidates while filling their preferences during the counselling process. To aid candidates, previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Warangal is mentioned in the table below

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Warangal

Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 1116 660 OBC Female 2338 1112 EWS Male 400 272 EWS Female 765 450 Gen Male 2977 1980 Gen Female 4632 3840 SC Male 667 251 SC Female 681 865 ST Male 217 129 ST Female 345 206 ECE OBC Male 1682 1815 OBC Female 3285 3175 EWS Male 856 684 EWS Female 1150 1020 Gen Male 5176 4755 Gen Female 8838 8224 SC Male 1018 816 SC Female 1711 443 ST Male 425 474 ST Female 353 517 ME



OBC Male 3115 2964 OBC Female 7116 7006 EWS Male 1506 1350 EWS Female 2409 2668 Gen Male 11356 9243 Gen Female 18474 17255 SC Male 1921 1109 SC Female 3435 2937 ST Male 821 689 ST Female 691 2944 EEE OBC Male 2573 2480 OBC Female 4127 4509 EWS Male 1224 952 EWS Female 1856 1515 Gen Male 8929 7090 Gen Female 11835 10389 SC Male 1428 1380 SC Female 2750

ST Male 445 766 ST Female 753 637





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main will be conducted from September 1- 6 in online mode and counselling is scheduled to be conducted in October after the JEE Advanced result is declared.