JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur, Details Here

JEE Main 2020: The cutoff of JEE Main 2020 will be announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at the end of each round of counselling.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 1, 2020 6:29 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre
Live
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Tomorrow; Know Details Here
JEE Main 2020: Know The Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal, Check Here
Odisha: 3,600 Students Appear For JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur, Details Here
Check Previous Year's JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, or MNIT Jaipur, is a popular choice among Engineering aspirants. Candidates seeking admission to MNIT Jaipur must meet the required JEE Main cutoff -- the minimum rank that a candidate needs to get admission. It must be noted that the MNIT Jaipur JEE Main cutoff will vary for each branch of engineering, category, home state quota etc.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the cutoff for JEE Main 2020 at the end of each round of counselling. The final JEE Main cutoff for MNIT Jaipur will be available at the end of the seven counselling rounds.

In the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur to have an idea about the ranks required to get a seat. Check below.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur

Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

1721

1658

OBC Female

4172

3605

EWS Male

607

576

EWS Female

1533

1485

Gen Male

4483

4566

Gen Female

6462

6169

SC Male

929

974

SC Female

1410

2874

ST Male

397

576

ST Female

-

1007

EE

OBC Male

3975

4161

OBC Female

6339

8479

EWS Male

1593

1668

EWS Female

2392

2763

Gen Male

10807

13357

Gen Female

16250

19543

SC Male

1524

2860

SC Female

3717

3714

ST Male

331

1107

ST Female

1288

1973

ECE

OBC Male

3548

3529

OBC Female

6438

6090

EWS Male

1299

1245

EWS Female

2487

2445

Gen Male

8905

9208

Gen Female

11612

14157

SC Male

2026

2184

SC Female

2160

3653

ST Male

711

1170

ST Female

409

-

ME

OBC Male

4769

4979

OBC Female

8962

12086

EWS Male

1765

2034

EWS Female

4231

3851

Gen Male

13541

14776

Gen Female

22246

27774

SC Male

2204

3058

SC Female

4635

4162

ST Male

701

1340

ST Female

1793

1719

HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JoSAA counselling will be held after the JEE Main result to be declared on September 11. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs are through JoSAA on the basis of the JEE Main ranks.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre
JEE Main 2020: List Of Items Allowed At JEE Exam Centre
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Tomorrow; Know Details Here
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Tomorrow; Know Details Here
JEE Main 2020: Know The Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
JEE Main 2020: Know The Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal, Check Here
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Warangal, Check Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................