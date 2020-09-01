JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur, Details Here
JEE Main 2020: The cutoff of JEE Main 2020 will be announced by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at the end of each round of counselling.
The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, or MNIT Jaipur, is a popular choice among Engineering aspirants. Candidates seeking admission to MNIT Jaipur must meet the required JEE Main cutoff -- the minimum rank that a candidate needs to get admission. It must be noted that the MNIT Jaipur JEE Main cutoff will vary for each branch of engineering, category, home state quota etc.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the cutoff for JEE Main 2020 at the end of each round of counselling. The final JEE Main cutoff for MNIT Jaipur will be available at the end of the seven counselling rounds.
In the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur to have an idea about the ranks required to get a seat. Check below.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
1721
1658
OBC Female
4172
3605
EWS Male
607
576
EWS Female
1533
1485
Gen Male
4483
4566
Gen Female
6462
6169
SC Male
929
974
SC Female
1410
2874
ST Male
397
576
ST Female
-
1007
EE
OBC Male
3975
4161
OBC Female
6339
8479
EWS Male
1593
1668
EWS Female
2392
2763
Gen Male
10807
13357
Gen Female
16250
19543
SC Male
1524
2860
SC Female
3717
3714
ST Male
331
1107
ST Female
1288
1973
ECE
OBC Male
3548
3529
OBC Female
6438
6090
EWS Male
1299
1245
EWS Female
2487
2445
Gen Male
8905
9208
Gen Female
11612
14157
SC Male
2026
2184
SC Female
2160
3653
ST Male
711
1170
ST Female
409
-
ME
OBC Male
4769
4979
OBC Female
8962
12086
EWS Male
1765
2034
EWS Female
4231
3851
Gen Male
13541
14776
Gen Female
22246
27774
SC Male
2204
3058
SC Female
4635
4162
ST Male
701
1340
ST Female
1793
1719
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JoSAA counselling will be held after the JEE Main result to be declared on September 11. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs are through JoSAA on the basis of the JEE Main ranks.