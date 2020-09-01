JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Check Previous Year's JEE Main Cutoff For MNIT Jaipur Here

The Malaviya National Institute of Technology, or MNIT Jaipur, is a popular choice among Engineering aspirants. Candidates seeking admission to MNIT Jaipur must meet the required JEE Main cutoff -- the minimum rank that a candidate needs to get admission. It must be noted that the MNIT Jaipur JEE Main cutoff will vary for each branch of engineering, category, home state quota etc.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the cutoff for JEE Main 2020 at the end of each round of counselling. The final JEE Main cutoff for MNIT Jaipur will be available at the end of the seven counselling rounds.

In the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur to have an idea about the ranks required to get a seat. Check below.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MNIT Jaipur

Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 1721 1658 OBC Female 4172 3605 EWS Male 607 576 EWS Female 1533 1485 Gen Male 4483 4566 Gen Female 6462 6169 SC Male 929 974 SC Female 1410 2874 ST Male 397 576 ST Female - 1007 EE OBC Male 3975 4161 OBC Female 6339 8479 EWS Male 1593 1668 EWS Female 2392 2763 Gen Male 10807 13357 Gen Female 16250 19543 SC Male 1524 2860 SC Female 3717 3714 ST Male 331 1107 ST Female 1288 1973 ECE OBC Male 3548 3529 OBC Female 6438 6090 EWS Male 1299 1245 EWS Female 2487 2445 Gen Male 8905 9208 Gen Female 11612 14157 SC Male 2026 2184 SC Female 2160 3653 ST Male 711 1170 ST Female 409 - ME OBC Male 4769 4979 OBC Female 8962 12086 EWS Male 1765 2034 EWS Female 4231 3851 Gen Male 13541 14776 Gen Female 22246 27774 SC Male 2204 3058 SC Female 4635 4162 ST Male 701 1340 ST Female 1793 1719

HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JoSAA counselling will be held after the JEE Main result to be declared on September 11. Admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs are through JoSAA on the basis of the JEE Main ranks.